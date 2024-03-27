Barclays Begins Coverage on EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.29. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

