Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 83 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

LRCX stock opened at $967.23 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $478.77 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $899.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.06.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

