Bar Harbor Wealth Management Invests $216,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

