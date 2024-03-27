Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 576,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 223,835 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

