Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

