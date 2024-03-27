Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.