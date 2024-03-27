Bank of America Increases Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $145.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.99. 238,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $130.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.