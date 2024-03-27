Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.69.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Baidu

Baidu Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

BIDU opened at $103.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $160.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.