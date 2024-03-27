Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
