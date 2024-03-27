Azul (AZUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of AZUL opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Azul has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Azul by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Azul by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

