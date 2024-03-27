Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the February 29th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of AZMTF remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

