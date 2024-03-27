Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the February 29th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of AZMTF remained flat at $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
