Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $219.97 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

