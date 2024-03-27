AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,080.72.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,191.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,891.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,691.78. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.