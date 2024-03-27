AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

NYSE T traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,537,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,612,762. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

