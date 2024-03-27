Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Up 4.9%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $447.17 and last traded at $447.17. 13,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 12,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $769.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.13 and a 200 day moving average of $366.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

