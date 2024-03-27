Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $437.08

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $437.08, but opened at $450.00. Atrion shares last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 7,512 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.13 and a 200-day moving average of $366.58. The stock has a market cap of $792 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

