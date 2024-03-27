ATOR Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.35 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120.30 million and $5.35 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00004162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,494.82 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.58305304 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,364,121.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

