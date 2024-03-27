ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 19.6 %

AACG stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

