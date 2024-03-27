ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASXFY stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. ASX’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

