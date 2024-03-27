Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $83.38 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

