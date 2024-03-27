Asset Planning Corporation Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,632 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 362,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,625. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

