Asset Planning Corporation Sells 51 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Planning Corporation cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.71. 2,938,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

