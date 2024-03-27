Asset Planning Corporation Sells 165 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Asset Planning Corporation cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,114,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 727,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 257,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

