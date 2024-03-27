Asset Planning Corporation Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 6.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.39. 131,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,544. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

