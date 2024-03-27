Asset Planning Corporation Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 6.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned 0.24% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 193,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,156. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

