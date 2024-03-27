Asset Planning Corporation Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Asset Planning Corporation decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Leidos were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.70. 204,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

