ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 0.4 %

ASML opened at $975.02 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.83. The firm has a market cap of $384.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

