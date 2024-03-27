Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 412.5% in March

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

