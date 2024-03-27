ASD Market Cap Achieves $47.58 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $47.58 million and $2.76 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00015962 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00023522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,193.90 or 0.98485530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00012387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00149102 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07081978 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,812,141.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

