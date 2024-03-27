Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

