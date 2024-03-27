Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.44

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 66513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In related news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $44,511.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Artivion news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $244,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $44,511.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,743 shares of company stock worth $3,517,865 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Artivion by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

