ARPA (ARPA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.49 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One ARPA token can currently be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded 21% higher against the dollar. ARPA has a market capitalization of $110.86 million and approximately $36.49 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ARPA

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.0906316 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $39,807,664.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

