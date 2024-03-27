Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

