ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 89,293 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.5 %

AME stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,465. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

