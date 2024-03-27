ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,653 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 6.65% of Velo3D worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,075,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 61,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 48.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Velo3D by 77.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 664,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Velo3D by 28.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 324,173 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 8,789,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Velo3D, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

