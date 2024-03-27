ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 358,199 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 639,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358,199 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 31,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

