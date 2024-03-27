ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Garmin by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.46. 69,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,732. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

