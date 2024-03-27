ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,290,860 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,914,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 9.53% of Markforged worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markforged by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Markforged by 554.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Price Performance

MKFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 49,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 110.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.45 target price on shares of Markforged in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

