ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 10,125 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,349 shares of the software’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,300,457 shares of the software’s stock valued at $706,957,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock valued at $358,340,000 after buying an additional 179,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,409,511 shares of the software’s stock valued at $150,739,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,570,000 after buying an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $1,106,419.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,906,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $1,106,419.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,906,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $403,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,227 in the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

