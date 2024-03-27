ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Magna International worth $18,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Magna International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. 256,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

