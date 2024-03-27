ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,813,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,938 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 9.18% of Vuzix worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vuzix from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Vuzix Price Performance

NASDAQ VUZI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.06.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

