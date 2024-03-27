ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,849 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $134,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 370,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $809.72 million, a P/E ratio of 232.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Profile

(Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.