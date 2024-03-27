ARK Investment Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $6,908,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in HEICO by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.38. 29,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.66.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

