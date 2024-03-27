ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,106 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Taboola.com worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 655.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $588,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,028,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,835,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $588,593.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,028,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,835,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,435,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,946 shares of company stock worth $2,055,413. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 142,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

