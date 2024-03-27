ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,437 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WalkMe by 744.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WKME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 12,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $722.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.12. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

