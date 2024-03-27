ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sapiens International worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 284.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 581,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

