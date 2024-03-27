ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 1,758,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,950,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

