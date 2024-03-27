ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 669.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 146.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 6,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $414.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

