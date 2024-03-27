ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 952,118 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,671,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952,118 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Personalis worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 84,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,214. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. Personalis had a negative net margin of 147.38% and a negative return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Personalis from $2.30 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

