Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $287.04 and last traded at $287.85. Approximately 572,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,459,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.83.

Specifically, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,084 shares of company stock valued at $73,109,191. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.06.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

