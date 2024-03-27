argenx’s (ARGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $451.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARGX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.74.

Get argenx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARGX

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,732. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.87 and its 200-day moving average is $435.48.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.